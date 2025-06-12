Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Digi Power X Inc (NASDAQ: DGXX) is 54.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.84 and a high of $3.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGXX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27%.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 49.68% and 76.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing 13.17% at the moment leaves the stock 45.90% off its SMA200. DGXX registered 74.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3173 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.59018.

The stock witnessed a 57.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.16%, and is 53.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.72% over the week and 8.78% over the month.

Digi Power X Inc (DGXX) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $85.77M and $33.32M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.19% and -38.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.59%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -713.64% this year

28.0 institutions hold shares in Digi Power X Inc (DGXX), with institutional investors hold 11.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.31M, and float is at 26.34M with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 8.39% of the Float.