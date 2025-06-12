DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

DIH Holding US Inc (NASDAQ: DHAI) is -82.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $3.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is 2.08% and 19.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -7.36% at the moment leaves the stock -76.23% off its SMA200. DHAI registered -86.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -84.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1996 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.00568.

The stock witnessed a 37.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.38%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 7.89% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -14.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.17% and -93.49% from its 52-week high.

20.0 institutions hold shares in DIH Holding US Inc (DHAI), with institutional investors hold 24.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.86M, and float is at 21.44M with Short Float at 5.10%. Institutions hold 12.13% of the Float.