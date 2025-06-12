Ecolab, Inc (ECL) Volatility At 0.73%, Should You Add A Position?

Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) is 14.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $220.96 and a high of $273.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $269.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.43%.

Currently trading at $267.94, the stock is 1.80% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.36 million and changing -0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.90% off its SMA200. ECL registered 12.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $251.5282 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $250.64375.

The stock witnessed a 5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.00%, and is 0.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 0.83% over the month.

Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has around 48000 employees, a market worth around $75.96B and $15.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.45 and Fwd P/E is 31.76. Profit margin for the company is 13.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.26% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.77%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.81% this year

2187.0 institutions hold shares in Ecolab, Inc (ECL), with institutional investors hold 92.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 283.51M, and float is at 253.76M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 91.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 23.96 million shares valued at $5.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.418 of the ECL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 21.75 million shares valued at $5.18 billion to account for 7.6412 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.47 million shares representing 4.0291 and valued at over $2.74 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.0577 of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $1.39 billion.

Ecolab, Inc (ECL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Gregory B, the company’s EVP & PRES – INST GROUP. SEC filings show that Cook Gregory B sold 2,234 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $253.00 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9135.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07 ’25, MacLennan David (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $251.75 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 19,465 shares of Ecolab, Inc (ECL).