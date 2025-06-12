EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Volatility At 2.03%, Should You Add A Position?

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) is 9.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $29.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3%.

Currently trading at $17.29, the stock is 1.16% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 0.57% off its SMA200. EH registered 8.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.0611 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.19125.

The stock witnessed a -10.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.06%, and is 6.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has around 483 employees, a market worth around $905.30M and $58.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.14. Profit margin for the company is -57.93%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.25% and -41.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.21%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 48.57% this year

124.0 institutions hold shares in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), with institutional investors hold 33.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.36M, and float is at 51.56M with Short Float at 10.76%. Institutions hold 33.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AXIM PLANNING & WEALTH with over 4.69 million shares valued at $63.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.5684 of the EH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CARMIGNAC GESTION with 1.89 million shares valued at $25.62 million to account for 1.4342 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 1.1686 and valued at over $20.87 million, while GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P. holds 1.0933 of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $19.53 million.