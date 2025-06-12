Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.97 and a high of $6.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is 2.19% and 7.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -1.56% off its SMA200. GSM registered -31.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.652 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0025.

The stock witnessed a -2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.77%, and is 2.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has around 3283 employees, a market worth around $735.31M and $1.56B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.66% and -35.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.79%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.71% this year

132.0 institutions hold shares in Ferroglobe Plc (GSM), with institutional investors hold 86.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.89M, and float is at 118.46M with Short Float at 2.42%. Institutions hold 54.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC with over 14.06 million shares valued at $75.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.4295 of the GSM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HOSKING PARTNERS LLP with 9.11 million shares valued at $48.82 million to account for 4.8119 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC which holds 7.62 million shares representing 4.026 and valued at over $40.85 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.531 of the shares totaling 6.68 million with a market value of $35.83 million.