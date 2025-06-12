Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.78 and a high of $66.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $55.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $55.64, the stock is 0.82% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. FNF registered 13.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.2014 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.86845.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.78%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has around 23533 employees, a market worth around $15.28B and $13.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year

1040.0 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), with institutional investors hold 85.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.00M, and float is at 259.36M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 80.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 39.06 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4123 of the FNF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 26.9 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 9.9262 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC which holds 16.43 million shares representing 6.0625 and valued at over $811.94 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.451 of the shares totaling 9.35 million with a market value of $462.19 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rood John D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rood John D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $53.96 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, Fidelity National Financial, I (10% Owner) acquired 4,500,000 shares at an average price of $33.60 for $151.2 million. The insider now directly holds 110,483,243 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF).