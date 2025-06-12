rts logo

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) is -0.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.78 and a high of $66.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNF stock was last observed hovering at around $55.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $55.64, the stock is 0.82% and -6.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock -7.06% off its SMA200. FNF registered 13.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.2014 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $59.86845.

The stock witnessed a -3.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.78%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 1.42% over the month.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) has around 23533 employees, a market worth around $15.28B and $13.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.54. Profit margin for the company is 8.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.44% and -16.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.73%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year

1040.0 institutions hold shares in Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), with institutional investors hold 85.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.00M, and float is at 259.36M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 80.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 39.06 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4123 of the FNF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 26.9 million shares valued at $1.33 billion to account for 9.9262 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC which holds 16.43 million shares representing 6.0625 and valued at over $811.94 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.451 of the shares totaling 9.35 million with a market value of $462.19 million.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rood John D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rood John D sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $53.96 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24 ’25, Fidelity National Financial, I (10% Owner) acquired 4,500,000 shares at an average price of $33.60 for $151.2 million. The insider now directly holds 110,483,243 shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.