First American Financial Corp (FAF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

First American Financial Corp (NYSE: FAF) is -6.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.85 and a high of $70.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $57.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5%.

Currently trading at $58.54, the stock is 2.85% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -7.27% off its SMA200. FAF registered 8.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.2838 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $63.12825.

The stock witnessed a -3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.63%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.96% over the month.

First American Financial Corp (FAF) has around 19038 employees, a market worth around $6.02B and $6.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.90% and -17.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.33%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 291.87% this year

585.0 institutions hold shares in First American Financial Corp (FAF), with institutional investors hold 94.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.20M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 91.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.61 million shares valued at $572.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.1917 of the FAF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 9.25 million shares valued at $498.91 million to account for 8.8834 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 9.22 million shares representing 8.8574 and valued at over $497.45 million, while HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.8751 of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $273.8 million.

First American Financial Corp (FAF) Insider Activity

First American Financial Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 ’25 that Seaton Mark Edward (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 37,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 ’25 and was made at $65.27 per share for $2.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the FAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25 ’25, Cornehl Lisa W (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,057 shares at an average price of $65.49 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 23,825 shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF).

