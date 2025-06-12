First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is -1.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.31 and a high of $58.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $49.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $49.61, the stock is 0.05% and 2.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. FR registered 7.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.621 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.66965.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.55%, and is 1.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.13% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $684.44M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.61 and Fwd P/E is 29.06. Profit margin for the company is 39.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.07% and -14.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.62%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.07% this year

617.0 institutions hold shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR), with institutional investors hold 96.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.39M, and float is at 131.26M with Short Float at 2.19%. Institutions hold 96.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.04 million shares valued at $904.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.383 of the FR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 15.18 million shares valued at $721.06 million to account for 11.4658 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.59 million shares representing 4.9803 and valued at over $315.61 million, while BLACKSTONE INC. holds 3.7783 of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $237.61 million.