Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Volatility At 1.64%, Should You Add A Position?

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (NYSE: FBIN) is -24.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.21 and a high of $90.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FBIN stock was last observed hovering at around $52.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $51.85, the stock is -0.11% and -1.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -25.58% off its SMA200. FBIN registered -21.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.6584 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.66775.

The stock witnessed a -9.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.00%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $6.24B and $4.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.19 and Fwd P/E is 12.09. Profit margin for the company is 9.42%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.83% and -42.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.39% this year

838.0 institutions hold shares in Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN), with institutional investors hold 101.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.33M, and float is at 119.46M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 100.69% of the Float.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN) Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Papesh Kristin (EVP and CHRO) bought a total of 483 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $61.99 per share for $29943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7617.0 shares of the FBIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, Wilson Ron (EVP, Chief Supply Chain) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $68.94 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 10,066 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (FBIN).