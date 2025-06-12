Fox Corporation (FOX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) is 9.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.51 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FOX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $50.12, the stock is -0.98% and 4.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 10.59% off its SMA200. FOX registered 57.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.1648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.322224.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.51%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Fox Corporation (FOX) has around 10200 employees, a market worth around $23.48B and $16.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 11.58%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.27% and -8.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.83%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year

700.0 institutions hold shares in Fox Corporation (FOX), with institutional investors hold 99.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 235.58M, and float is at 131.65M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 55.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.0 million shares valued at $448.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.9282 of the FOX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.67 million shares valued at $373.81 million to account for 2.4423 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 11.37 million shares representing 2.3778 and valued at over $363.94 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.8761 of the shares totaling 8.97 million with a market value of $287.15 million.

Fox Corporation (FOX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tomsic Steven, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Tomsic Steven sold 39,642 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $55.30 per share for a total of $2.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Fox Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 ’25 that Tomsic Steven (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 5,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 ’25 and was made at $55.37 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04 ’25, Steven Tomsic (Chief Financial Officer) Proposed Sale 5,607 shares at an average price of $55.27 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Fox Corporation (FOX).