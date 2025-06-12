rts logo

Gartner, Inc (IT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Gartner, Inc (NYSE: IT) is -14.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $366.05 and a high of $584.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IT stock was last observed hovering at around $422.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.98%.

Currently trading at $413.50, the stock is -4.99% and -2.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -14.43% off its SMA200. IT registered -4.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $422.106 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $483.21555.

The stock witnessed a -7.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.06%, and is -2.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 0.97% over the month.

Gartner, Inc (IT) has around 21044 employees, a market worth around $31.83B and $6.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.72 and Fwd P/E is 30.39. Profit margin for the company is 19.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.96% and -29.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.28%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.72% this year

1351.0 institutions hold shares in Gartner, Inc (IT), with institutional investors hold 100.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.39M, and float is at 74.81M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 97.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.09 million shares valued at $4.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6794 of the IT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.43 million shares valued at $2.89 billion to account for 8.2658 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BAMCO INC /NY/ which holds 4.18 million shares representing 5.3767 and valued at over $1.88 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1394 of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $1.45 billion.

Gartner, Inc (IT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DYKSTRA KAREN E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DYKSTRA KAREN E sold 1,880 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $421.51 per share for a total of $0.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17000.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Hensel Scott (EVP Global Services & Delivery) disposed off 5,396 shares at an average price of $448.78 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 22,605 shares of Gartner, Inc (IT).

