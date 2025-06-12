Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is -16.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $99.50 and a high of $195.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $130.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.04%.

Currently trading at $129.78, the stock is 2.69% and 8.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -11.96% off its SMA200. GNRC registered -6.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $119.4188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.40636.

The stock witnessed a 2.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.14%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.14% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) has around 9239 employees, a market worth around $7.67B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.60 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is 7.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.43% and -33.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.43%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.64% this year

968.0 institutions hold shares in Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC), with institutional investors hold 92.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.08M, and float is at 58.07M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 90.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.85 million shares valued at $906.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.444 of the GNRC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 3.78 million shares valued at $499.77 million to account for 6.3123 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 2.22 million shares representing 3.704 and valued at over $293.26 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.649 of the shares totaling 2.19 million with a market value of $288.9 million.

Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $127.47 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 ’25 that Raabe Kyle Andrew (President Consumer Power) sold a total of 1,630 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 ’25 and was made at $126.85 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7638.0 shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05 ’25, Raabe Kyle Andrew (Officer) Proposed Sale 1,630 shares at an average price of $126.85 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC).