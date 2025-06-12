Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $7.68, the stock is -0.94% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -0.83% off its SMA200. GNL registered 3.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.6164 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.74445.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.92%, and is 1.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.11% over the month.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $1.71B and $731.38M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -35.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.97% and -15.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.51% this year

423.0 institutions hold shares in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL), with institutional investors hold 79.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.73M, and float is at 193.16M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 67.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 33.35 million shares valued at $245.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.4775 of the GNL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 31.47 million shares valued at $231.31 million to account for 13.6605 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 11.48 million shares representing 4.9809 and valued at over $84.34 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.1694 of the shares totaling 5.0 million with a market value of $36.74 million.

Global Net Lease Inc (GNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $7.99 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.53 million shares.

Global Net Lease Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S (10% Owner) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $7.95 per share for $1.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.63 million shares of the GNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11 ’24, SCHORSCH NICHOLAS S (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $7.72 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 1,829,073 shares of Global Net Lease Inc (GNL).