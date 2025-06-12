rts logo

Golar Lng (GLNG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) is -0.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.18 and a high of $44.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GLNG stock was last observed hovering at around $41.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $41.92, the stock is 3.72% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 9.57% off its SMA200. GLNG registered 57.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.2588.

The stock witnessed a 10.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.15%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.48% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

Golar Lng (GLNG) has around 474 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $257.92M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.53 and Fwd P/E is 40.98. Profit margin for the company is 1.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.23% and -5.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.09%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.11% this year

376.0 institutions hold shares in Golar Lng (GLNG), with institutional investors hold 94.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.70M, and float is at 88.40M with Short Float at 8.17%. Institutions hold 89.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 6.54 million shares valued at $204.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.2837 of the GLNG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.22 million shares valued at $163.79 million to account for 5.0237 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. which holds 4.9 million shares representing 4.7115 and valued at over $153.62 million, while DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. holds 3.132 of the shares totaling 3.26 million with a market value of $102.12 million.

