Gold Resource Corp (GORO) Volatility At 3.91%, Should You Add A Position?

Gold Resource Corp (AMEX: GORO) is 179.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $0.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GORO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.64, the stock is 5.05% and 20.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 70.41% off its SMA200. GORO registered 36.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 254.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.37735.

The stock witnessed a 25.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.23%, and is -0.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Gold Resource Corp (GORO) has around 465 employees, a market worth around $87.74M and $57.58M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -105.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 418.55% and -12.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.33% this year

56.0 institutions hold shares in Gold Resource Corp (GORO), with institutional investors hold 11.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.45M, and float is at 134.12M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 11.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 5.26 million shares valued at $1.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7768 of the GORO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. with 2.41 million shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 2.6448 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 1.6443 and valued at over $0.56 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 1.1421 of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $0.39 million.