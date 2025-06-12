Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Volatility At 0.49%, Should You Add A Position?

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ: GBDC) is 0.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.68 and a high of $16.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $15.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $15.22, the stock is 0.90% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 1.22% off its SMA200. GBDC registered -3.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.5552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.0662.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.39%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.49% over the week and 0.69% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.09 and Fwd P/E is 10.61. Distance from 52-week low is 20.03% and -4.90% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.47% this year

378.0 institutions hold shares in Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC), with institutional investors hold 47.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.39M, and float is at 244.95M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 44.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is STRS OHIO with over 14.08 million shares valued at $221.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.0396 of the GBDC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CI PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with 6.85 million shares valued at $107.64 million to account for 3.4263 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.P. which holds 4.03 million shares representing 2.0162 and valued at over $63.34 million, while LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC holds 1.7763 of the shares totaling 3.55 million with a market value of $55.8 million.

Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Golub Lawrence E, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that Golub Lawrence E bought 6,059,971 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $15.13 per share for a total of $91.69 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6.06 million shares.

Golub Capital BDC Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 ’25 that Golub Lawrence E (Chairman) sold a total of 6,059,971 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 ’25 and was made at $15.13 per share for $91.69 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the GBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27 ’25, Golub David (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 6,059,971 shares at an average price of $15.13 for $91.69 million. The insider now directly holds 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC).