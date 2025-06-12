Green Plains Inc (GPRE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) is -51.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $18.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPRE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $4.59, the stock is 3.23% and 11.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -46.09% off its SMA200. GPRE registered -72.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.1098 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.5142.

The stock witnessed a -1.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.47%, and is 13.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $300.18M and $2.45B in sales. Fwd P/E is 73.53. Profit margin for the company is -4.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.18% and -74.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.16%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.12% this year

289.0 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Inc (GPRE), with institutional investors hold 95.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.39M, and float is at 63.50M with Short Float at 14.63%. Institutions hold 92.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 10.07 million shares valued at $159.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.7471 of the GPRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with 6.07 million shares valued at $96.24 million to account for 9.4913 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.68 million shares representing 7.3257 and valued at over $74.28 million, while ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC holds 7.0392 of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $71.38 million.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16 ’25, Becker Todd A (Former Officer) Proposed Sale 257,354 shares at an average price of $3.51 for $0.9 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Green Plains Inc (GPRE).