Guess Inc (GES) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Guess Inc (NYSE: GES) is -12.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.48 and a high of $24.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GES stock was last observed hovering at around $12.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $12.29, the stock is 7.64% and 11.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -14.64% off its SMA200. GES registered -46.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.9988 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.3984.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.29%, and is 10.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.62% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Guess Inc (GES) has around 13000 employees, a market worth around $639.22M and $3.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.39. Profit margin for the company is 0.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.93% and -50.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.76%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.96% this year

264.0 institutions hold shares in Guess Inc (GES), with institutional investors hold 111.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.01M, and float is at 29.80M with Short Float at 20.73%. Institutions hold 65.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PACER ADVISORS, INC. with over 4.03 million shares valued at $82.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6925 of the GES Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 3.59 million shares valued at $73.32 million to account for 6.8542 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 3.22 million shares representing 6.1313 and valued at over $65.59 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 6.0036 of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $64.22 million.