GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO) is 0.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.46 and a high of $63.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GXO stock was last observed hovering at around $44.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $43.64, the stock is 5.01% and 13.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -5.67% off its SMA200. GXO registered -11.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.3262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.2633.

The stock witnessed a 6.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.71%, and is 4.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

GXO Logistics Inc (GXO) has around 152000 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $12.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.47 and Fwd P/E is 14.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.27% and -31.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year

574.0 institutions hold shares in GXO Logistics Inc (GXO), with institutional investors hold 108.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.95M, and float is at 112.10M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 107.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with over 14.13 million shares valued at $713.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8301 of the GXO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.2 million shares valued at $565.41 million to account for 9.375 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.96 million shares representing 9.1769 and valued at over $553.47 million, while NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC holds 3.0399 of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $183.34 million.