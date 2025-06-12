HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) is 1.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.98 and a high of $36.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HASI stock was last observed hovering at around $26.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $27.13, the stock is 3.47% and 5.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 2.80% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. HASI registered -13.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.748 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.31905.

The stock witnessed a 2.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.91%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.48% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) has around 158 employees, a market worth around $3.28B and $374.72M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.28. Profit margin for the company is 35.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.42% and -25.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.87%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.46% this year

521.0 institutions hold shares in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI), with institutional investors hold 115.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.71M, and float is at 119.25M with Short Float at 9.62%. Institutions hold 113.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.56 million shares valued at $519.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.3633 of the HASI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with 12.71 million shares valued at $376.35 million to account for 11.121 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 12.68 million shares representing 11.0924 and valued at over $375.39 million, while T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 4.2037 of the shares totaling 4.81 million with a market value of $142.26 million.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pangburn Marc T., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Pangburn Marc T. bought 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 ’24 at a price of $28.71 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56791.0 shares.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 ’24 that Eckel Jeffrey (Executive Chair) sold a total of 109,670 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 ’24 and was made at $34.92 per share for $3.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the HASI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16 ’24, Eckel Jeffrey (Executive Chair) disposed off 36,330 shares at an average price of $34.75 for $1.26 million. The insider now directly holds 436,719 shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (HASI).