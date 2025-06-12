Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) is 0.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.60 and a high of $62.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWC stock was last observed hovering at around $55.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $54.91, the stock is -0.63% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.21% at the moment leaves the stock 0.91% off its SMA200. HWC registered 18.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.7262 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.41615.

The stock witnessed a -4.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.03%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) has around 3476 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.14 and Fwd P/E is 9.46. Profit margin for the company is 23.07%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.94% and -12.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.19%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.08% this year

463.0 institutions hold shares in Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC), with institutional investors hold 91.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.03M, and float is at 84.48M with Short Float at 4.01%. Institutions hold 90.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.12 million shares valued at $579.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.9692 of the HWC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 9.76 million shares valued at $466.72 million to account for 11.2464 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 4.98 million shares representing 5.7399 and valued at over $238.2 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8689 of the shares totaling 4.22 million with a market value of $202.06 million.

Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PICKERING CHRISTINE L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PICKERING CHRISTINE L sold 838 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 21 ’25 at a price of $48.09 per share for a total of $40299.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23019.0 shares.

Hancock Whitney Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 ’24 that HAIRSTON JOHN M (President & CEO) sold a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 ’24 and was made at $59.44 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HWC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07 ’24, HAIRSTON JOHN M (CEO ) Proposed Sale 18,000 shares at an average price of $60.90 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC).