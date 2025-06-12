Here are the top Institutional holders of Adient plc (ADNT) shares

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is 9.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.04 and a high of $28.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18%.

Currently trading at $18.80, the stock is 18.80% and 36.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing 6.70% at the moment leaves the stock 7.46% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -32.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.7326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.49465.

The stock witnessed a 20.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.48%, and is 19.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $14.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.59. Profit margin for the company is -1.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.25% and -33.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.36%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.94% this year

376.0 institutions hold shares in Adient plc (ADNT), with institutional investors hold 98.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.02M, and float is at 82.00M with Short Float at 6.94%. Institutions hold 97.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.32 million shares valued at $329.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0362 of the ADNT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 13.24 million shares valued at $327.17 million to account for 14.9441 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. which holds 5.16 million shares representing 5.819 and valued at over $127.4 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.7315 of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $125.48 million.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conklin James, the company’s EVP, Americas. SEC filings show that Conklin James sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 ’24 at a price of $20.25 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51829.0 shares.