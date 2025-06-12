rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is -29.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -5.99% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -10.87% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. AREC registered -37.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8018.

The stock witnessed a -14.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.68%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $58.74M and $0.32M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12690.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.89% and -57.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.53%).

30.0 institutions hold shares in American Resources Corporation (AREC), with institutional investors hold 8.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.49M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 6.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.96 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8274 of the AREC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.87 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 1.1192 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC which holds 0.71 million shares representing 0.923 and valued at over $0.52 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.8044 of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $0.46 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.