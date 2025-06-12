Here are the top Institutional holders of American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) is -29.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $1.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.71, the stock is -5.99% and -8.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing -10.87% at the moment leaves the stock -10.95% off its SMA200. AREC registered -37.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.77986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8018.

The stock witnessed a -14.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.68%, and is 3.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.54% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $58.74M and $0.32M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12690.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.89% and -57.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.53%).

30.0 institutions hold shares in American Resources Corporation (AREC), with institutional investors hold 8.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.49M, and float is at 54.69M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 6.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 2.96 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.8274 of the AREC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 0.87 million shares valued at $0.63 million to account for 1.1192 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JANNEY MONTGOMERY SCOTT LLC which holds 0.71 million shares representing 0.923 and valued at over $0.52 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.8044 of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $0.46 million.