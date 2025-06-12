Here are the top Institutional holders of Ametek Inc (AME) shares

Ametek Inc (NYSE: AME) is 0.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.02 and a high of $198.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AME stock was last observed hovering at around $179.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $180.90, the stock is 0.97% and 6.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 1.99% off its SMA200. AME registered 6.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $170.5034 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.36246.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.08%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.28% over the week and 0.91% over the month.

Ametek Inc (AME) has around 21500 employees, a market worth around $41.77B and $6.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.62 and Fwd P/E is 23.81. Profit margin for the company is 20.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.74% and -8.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.64% this year

1377.0 institutions hold shares in Ametek Inc (AME), with institutional investors hold 90.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.88M, and float is at 229.78M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 89.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.75 million shares valued at $4.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1252 of the AME Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.63 million shares valued at $2.94 billion to account for 7.6186 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.2 million shares representing 3.9736 and valued at over $1.53 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.9399 of the shares totaling 9.12 million with a market value of $1.52 billion.

Ametek Inc (AME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AMATO THOMAS A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AMATO THOMAS A sold 710 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $176.64 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10560.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Kohlhagen Steven W (Director) disposed off 1,320 shares at an average price of $189.41 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 22,029 shares of Ametek Inc (AME).