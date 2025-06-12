Here are the top Institutional holders of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) shares

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE: ARI) is 16.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $11.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 2.28% and 7.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 7.78% off its SMA200. ARI registered 4.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3296 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.3529.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.72%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 1.16% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.84. Profit margin for the company is -0.65%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.65% and -8.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.06%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.07% this year

325.0 institutions hold shares in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI), with institutional investors hold 68.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.87M, and float is at 137.35M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 67.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.67 million shares valued at $221.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.1415 of the ARI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 15.42 million shares valued at $150.98 million to account for 10.9812 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.2 million shares representing 3.7027 and valued at over $52.7 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.2854 of the shares totaling 3.21 million with a market value of $31.43 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIDERMAN MARK C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIDERMAN MARK C sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 ’25 at a price of $9.48 per share for a total of $94800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60787.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, ROTHSTEIN STUART (President & CEO) disposed off 52,074 shares at an average price of $9.99 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 385,928 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI).