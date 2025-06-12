Here are the top Institutional holders of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.49 and a high of $110.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACGL stock was last observed hovering at around $89.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38%.

Currently trading at $89.39, the stock is -4.42% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -7.01% off its SMA200. ACGL registered -6.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.6664 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.72405.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.26%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $33.50B and $17.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.17 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 21.12%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.36% and -19.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.35%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.70% this year

1242.0 institutions hold shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), with institutional investors hold 94.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 375.60M, and float is at 361.88M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 91.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 41.44 million shares valued at $4.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1183 of the ACGL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 32.18 million shares valued at $3.25 billion to account for 8.6343 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP which holds 24.32 million shares representing 6.5251 and valued at over $2.45 billion, while BAMCO INC /NY/ holds 5.6131 of the shares totaling 20.92 million with a market value of $2.11 billion.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morin Francois, the company’s EVP AND CFO. SEC filings show that Morin Francois sold 12,630 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $94.58 per share for a total of $1.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, PASQUESI JOHN M (CHAIR) disposed off 75,060 shares at an average price of $94.01 for $7.06 million. The insider now directly holds 579,218 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL).