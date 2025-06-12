Here are the top Institutional holders of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) shares

Baidu Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BIDU) is 3.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $74.71 and a high of $116.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $87.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $87.55, the stock is 1.60% and 1.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.07% at the moment leaves the stock -1.73% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -8.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.3778 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.09455.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) has around 41300 employees, a market worth around $24.51B and $18.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.42. Profit margin for the company is 18.97%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.19% and -24.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.93% this year

705.0 institutions hold shares in Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU), with institutional investors hold 29.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.90M, and float is at 279.88M with Short Float at 2.38%. Institutions hold 28.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 2.54 million shares valued at $219.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6959 of the BIDU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 11.95 million shares valued at $1.03 billion to account for 0.4267 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DODGE & COX which holds 5.88 million shares representing 0.2101 and valued at over $508.78 million, while BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. holds 0.1064 of the shares totaling 2.98 million with a market value of $257.69 million.

Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02 ’25, MELISSA DONGMIN MA (Other: Affiliate) Proposed Sale 500,000 shares at an average price of $84.31 for $42.16 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Baidu Inc ADR (BIDU).