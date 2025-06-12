Here are the top Institutional holders of Bumble Inc (BMBL) shares

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) is -36.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.55 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMBL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is -8.74% and 4.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.37 million and changing -1.91% at the moment leaves the stock -20.83% off its SMA200. BMBL registered -54.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.9146 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.49245.

The stock witnessed a -11.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.01%, and is -2.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is -53.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.79% and -54.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 119.49% this year

277.0 institutions hold shares in Bumble Inc (BMBL), with institutional investors hold 103.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.19M, and float is at 67.83M with Short Float at 19.41%. Institutions hold 100.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKSTONE INC. with over 30.12 million shares valued at $316.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.8548 of the BMBL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 11.05 million shares valued at $116.16 million to account for 8.7543 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.86 million shares representing 7.808 and valued at over $103.6 million, while FMR LLC holds 6.9221 of the shares totaling 8.74 million with a market value of $91.85 million.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hsiao Sissie L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hsiao Sissie L. sold 10,770 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $5.32 per share for a total of $57260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73827.0 shares.

Bumble Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that MATHER ANN (Director) sold a total of 10,770 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $5.32 per share for $57243.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62286.0 shares of the BMBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09 ’25, Hsiao Sissie L. (Director) Proposed Sale 10,770 shares at an average price of $5.32 for $57259.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Bumble Inc (BMBL).