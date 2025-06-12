Here are the top Institutional holders of Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) shares

Cardinal Health, Inc (NYSE: CAH) is 29.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.17 and a high of $157.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAH stock was last observed hovering at around $153.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $153.53, the stock is -0.04% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 21.59% off its SMA200. CAH registered 55.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $144.6188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $126.2657.

The stock witnessed a 3.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.05%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 0.85% over the month.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) has around 48900 employees, a market worth around $36.64B and $222.29B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.98 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.18%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

1573.0 institutions hold shares in Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH), with institutional investors hold 89.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 239.00M, and float is at 238.00M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 89.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 30.81 million shares valued at $3.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5772 of the CAH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 30.62 million shares valued at $3.01 billion to account for 12.4971 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 13.55 million shares representing 5.5308 and valued at over $1.33 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.3297 of the shares totaling 5.71 million with a market value of $559.68 million.

Cardinal Health, Inc (CAH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Scherer Mary C., the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Scherer Mary C. sold 3,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 ’24 at a price of $123.55 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8752.0 shares.

Cardinal Health, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 ’24 that Mayer Jessica L (Chief Legal/Compliance Officer) sold a total of 16,573 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 ’24 and was made at $109.39 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75971.0 shares of the CAH stock.

