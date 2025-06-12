Here are the top Institutional holders of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) shares

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) is 39.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.04 and a high of $6.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is 1.46% and 26.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 45.64% off its SMA200. EVLV registered 124.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7902.

The stock witnessed a 25.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.68%, and is 3.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) has around 287 employees, a market worth around $905.26M and $114.01M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.59% and -10.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-33.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 36.23% this year

252.0 institutions hold shares in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV), with institutional investors hold 67.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 163.27M, and float is at 112.34M with Short Float at 9.13%. Institutions hold 56.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 10.8 million shares valued at $27.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.8997 of the EVLV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DATA COLLECTIVE IV GP, LLC with 9.68 million shares valued at $24.69 million to account for 6.1872 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 8.63 million shares representing 5.5179 and valued at over $22.02 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 4.892 of the shares totaling 7.65 million with a market value of $19.52 million.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ellenbogen Michael, the company’s Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc. SEC filings show that Ellenbogen Michael sold 56,263 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 ’25 at a price of $3.30 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.08 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Chitkara Anil (Founder & Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 72,148 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $3.30 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.28 million shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04 ’24, Muelhoefer Jay (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 80,959 shares at an average price of $2.21 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 175,148 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV).