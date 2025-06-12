Here are the top Institutional holders of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) shares

Getty Images Holdings Inc (NYSE: GETY) is -12.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $1.89, the stock is 7.72% and 7.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.26 million and changing 11.83% at the moment leaves the stock -29.22% off its SMA200. GETY registered -47.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6701.

The stock witnessed a -5.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.80%, and is 9.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $781.35M and $941.09M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.13. Profit margin for the company is -8.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.20% and -57.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.97%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.84% this year

131.0 institutions hold shares in Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY), with institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 413.42M, and float is at 115.32M with Short Float at 9.35%. Institutions hold 28.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is KOCH INDUSTRIES INC with over 80.73 million shares valued at $263.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.7398 of the GETY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with 78.28 million shares valued at $255.18 million to account for 19.1387 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 9.49 million shares representing 2.32 and valued at over $30.93 million, while CARLYLE GROUP INC. holds 2.2526 of the shares totaling 9.21 million with a market value of $30.03 million.

Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY) Insider Activity

Getty Images Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 ’25 that Weston Daine Marc (Senior VP, Ecommerce) sold a total of 9,595 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 ’25 and was made at $2.12 per share for $20341.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the GETY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25 ’25, Leyden Jennifer (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 29,607 shares at an average price of $2.12 for $62767.0. The insider now directly holds 278,072 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc (GETY).