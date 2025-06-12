Here are the top Institutional holders of Gray Media Inc (GTN) shares

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) is 28.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.91 and a high of $6.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is 2.73% and 7.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -4.84% off its SMA200. GTN registered -26.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.781 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.2663.

The stock witnessed a -12.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.22%, and is 10.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) has around 9118 employees, a market worth around $459.70M and $3.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.76 and Fwd P/E is 1.54. Profit margin for the company is 6.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.52% and -38.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.64%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.97% this year

270.0 institutions hold shares in Gray Media Inc (GTN), with institutional investors hold 81.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.29M, and float is at 84.91M with Short Float at 4.56%. Institutions hold 75.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.24 million shares valued at $37.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.6259 of the GTN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.63 million shares valued at $29.28 million to account for 5.928 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 4.76 million shares representing 5.0117 and valued at over $24.76 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 4.8627 of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $24.02 million.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gignac Jeffrey R, the company’s Executive Vice President, CFO. SEC filings show that Gignac Jeffrey R bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $3.68 per share for a total of $46000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Gray Media Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 ’25 that BOGER RICHARD LEE (Director) sold a total of 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 ’25 and was made at $3.85 per share for $61552.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55347.0 shares of the GTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28 ’25, BOGER RICHARD LEE (Director) Proposed Sale 16,000 shares at an average price of $3.84 for $61440.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Gray Media Inc (GTN).