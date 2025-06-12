Here are the top Institutional holders of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) shares

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) is -9.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GGAL stock was last observed hovering at around $57.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13%.

Currently trading at $56.20, the stock is -5.02% and -3.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.65 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -0.14% off its SMA200. GGAL registered 91.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.3078 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.2812.

The stock witnessed a -8.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.73%, and is 4.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.88% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 6.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 14.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.87% and -24.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.02%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.42% this year

235.0 institutions hold shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL), with institutional investors hold 31.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.50M, and float is at 132.40M with Short Float at 2.47%. Institutions hold 28.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT with over 1.57 million shares valued at $47.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1062 of the GGAL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 1.49 million shares valued at $45.49 million to account for 0.1009 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA INVESTMENTS LLC which holds 1.35 million shares representing 0.0915 and valued at over $41.23 million, while SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP holds 0.0699 of the shares totaling 1.03 million with a market value of $31.51 million.