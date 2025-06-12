Here are the top Institutional holders of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) shares

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) is -1.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.59 and a high of $33.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $31.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $30.93, the stock is 1.95% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.7 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. HRL registered 0.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.1062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.6264.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.85%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $17.01B and $11.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.75 and Fwd P/E is 17.27. Profit margin for the company is 6.27%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.11% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.87%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.14% this year

927.0 institutions hold shares in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL), with institutional investors hold 90.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 549.89M, and float is at 290.03M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 89.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 36.76 million shares valued at $1.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.699 of the HRL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 25.5 million shares valued at $777.45 million to account for 4.6472 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 24.45 million shares representing 4.4563 and valued at over $745.5 million, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.32 of the shares totaling 7.24 million with a market value of $220.26 million.

Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murano Elsa A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murano Elsa A sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 27 ’25 at a price of $30.40 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95488.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 06 ’24, LYKKEN STEVEN J (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) acquired 4,904 shares at an average price of $32.47 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 7,100 shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL).