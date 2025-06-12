Here are the top Institutional holders of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares

LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ: LFST) is -24.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.64 and a high of $8.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LFST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.60, the stock is -3.90% and -9.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -20.04% off its SMA200. LFST registered -0.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.2084 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.00365.

The stock witnessed a -4.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.25%, and is -5.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) has around 10218 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $1.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 150.78. Profit margin for the company is -2.78%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.69% and -34.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.89%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.62% this year

264.0 institutions hold shares in LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST), with institutional investors hold 101.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 388.83M, and float is at 116.84M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 93.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TPG GP A, LLC with over 160.71 million shares valued at $789.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.3564 of the LFST Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 43.62 million shares valued at $214.18 million to account for 11.4965 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SUMMIT PARTNERS L P which holds 41.93 million shares representing 11.0515 and valued at over $205.89 million, while DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP holds 3.2668 of the shares totaling 12.4 million with a market value of $60.86 million.

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ramtekkar Ujjwal, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Ramtekkar Ujjwal sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $95040.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09 ’25, Bessler Robert (Director) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $7.01 for $34349.0. The insider now directly holds 1,421,990 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST).