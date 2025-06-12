Here are the top Institutional holders of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) shares

Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE: LMT) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $418.88 and a high of $618.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $476.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -20.3%.

Currently trading at $456.60, the stock is -3.46% and -2.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock -9.35% off its SMA200. LMT registered -2.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $468.196 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $503.71896.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.06%, and is -5.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) has around 121000 employees, a market worth around $106.98B and $71.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is 7.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.00% and -26.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.12% this year

3004.0 institutions hold shares in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT), with institutional investors hold 75.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 234.30M, and float is at 234.11M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 75.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is STATE STREET CORP with over 36.01 million shares valued at $16.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.0713 of the LMT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.43 million shares valued at $10.01 billion to account for 8.9691 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 17.0 million shares representing 7.1173 and valued at over $7.94 billion, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 2.8484 of the shares totaling 6.8 million with a market value of $3.18 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Paul Harry Edward III, the company’s Vice President & Controller. SEC filings show that Paul Harry Edward III sold 707 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 ’25 at a price of $442.61 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2278.0 shares.

Lockheed Martin Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 ’25 that Lightfoot Robert M JR (President Space) sold a total of 3,213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 ’25 and was made at $442.42 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the LMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 26 ’25, Hill Stephanie C. (Pres. Rotary & Mission Systems) disposed off 4,791 shares at an average price of $442.51 for $2.12 million. The insider now directly holds 9,332 shares of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT).