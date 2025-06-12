Here are the top Institutional holders of Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU) shares

Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: LU) is 23.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.09 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is -0.88% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 7.68% off its SMA200. LU registered 28.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8218 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.73025.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.96%, and is -0.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.53. Profit margin for the company is -13.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.67% and -29.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.49%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 249.10% this year

160.0 institutions hold shares in Lufax Holding Ltd ADR (LU), with institutional investors hold 12.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 838.06M, and float is at 837.97M with Short Float at 1.05%. Institutions hold 12.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 14.01 million shares valued at $33.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.4447 of the LU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC with 8.77 million shares valued at $20.8 million to account for 1.5309 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are YUNQI CAPITAL LTD which holds 7.1 million shares representing 1.2384 and valued at over $16.82 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 1.198 of the shares totaling 6.87 million with a market value of $16.27 million.