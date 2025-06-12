Here are the top Institutional holders of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) shares

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (NASDAQ: HOVR) is 18.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOVR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $1.34, the stock is 46.38% and 105.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 19.64% at the moment leaves the stock 116.17% off its SMA200. HOVR registered 86.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 84.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65192 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.619925.

The stock witnessed a 170.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 174.25%, and is 38.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $42.05M and $0.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.67. Distance from 52-week low is 458.33% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (153.48%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 151.44% this year

6.0 institutions hold shares in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR), with institutional investors hold 0.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.23M, and float is at 22.23M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 0.34% of the Float.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lee Stewart Murray, the company’s Head of People & Strategy. SEC filings show that Lee Stewart Murray bought 467 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 ’24 at a price of $0.79 per share for a total of $368.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 ’24 that Lee Stewart Murray (Head of People & Strategy) bought a total of 613 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 ’24 and was made at $0.60 per share for $368.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the HOVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15 ’24, Lee Stewart Murray (Head of People & Strategy) acquired 477 shares at an average price of $0.77 for $365.0. The insider now directly holds 251,965 shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd (HOVR).