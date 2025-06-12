Here are the top Institutional holders of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) is 9.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.27 and a high of $9.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEXT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $8.44, the stock is 6.73% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing 0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 20.96% off its SMA200. NEXT registered 8.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.5638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.97725.

The stock witnessed a 8.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.21%, and is 0.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $2.20B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 97.66% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.58%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -645.83% this year

240.0 institutions hold shares in NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), with institutional investors hold 85.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 257.60M, and float is at 165.04M with Short Float at 7.45%. Institutions hold 49.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC with over 40.68 million shares valued at $323.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.778 of the NEXT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.85 million shares valued at $149.68 million to account for 7.311 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC which holds 14.21 million shares representing 5.5097 and valued at over $112.8 million, while VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 5.3914 of the shares totaling 13.9 million with a market value of $110.38 million.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HGC Next Inv LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HGC Next Inv LLC bought 11,690,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 ’24 at a price of $7.50 per share for a total of $87.68 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17.54 million shares.

NextDecade Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 25 ’24 that York Capital Management Global (Director) sold a total of 35,072,737 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 25 ’24 and was made at $7.50 per share for $263.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.26 million shares of the NEXT stock.