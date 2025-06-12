Here are the top Institutional holders of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) shares

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) is 0.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $1.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSNY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.06, the stock is -2.92% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -9.40% off its SMA200. PSNY registered 35.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.054 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.169985.

The stock witnessed a -2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.19%, and is 2.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 4.01% over the month.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has around 2547 employees, a market worth around $2.18B and $1.99B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.74% and -45.36% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.13% this year

147.0 institutions hold shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY), with institutional investors hold 18.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 2.06B with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 3.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB with over 21.97 million shares valued at $17.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.041 of the PSNY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SWEDBANK AB with 11.74 million shares valued at $9.24 million to account for 0.5563 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ALECTA TJANSTEPENSION OMSESIDIGT which holds 5.92 million shares representing 0.2807 and valued at over $4.65 million, while FJARDE AP-FONDEN (THE FOURTH SWEDISH NATIONAL PENSIONFUND) holds 0.2069 of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $3.44 million.