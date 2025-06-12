Here are the top Institutional holders of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) shares

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is 3.23% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. SFL registered -34.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.2224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.84755.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $862.08M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 33.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.56% and -36.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.62%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.08% this year

247.0 institutions hold shares in SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), with institutional investors hold 48.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.47M, and float is at 104.34M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 39.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with over 9.0 million shares valued at $124.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1437 of the SFL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.05 million shares valued at $83.91 million to account for 4.8008 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 2.2265 and valued at over $38.91 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.6068 of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $28.08 million.