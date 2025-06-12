rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) shares

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) is -12.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.78 and a high of $14.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SFL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is 3.23% and 8.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.79 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock -9.42% off its SMA200. SFL registered -34.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.2224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.84755.

The stock witnessed a 4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.32%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $862.08M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.52 and Fwd P/E is 33.66. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.56% and -36.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.62%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.08% this year

247.0 institutions hold shares in SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), with institutional investors hold 48.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.47M, and float is at 104.34M with Short Float at 4.03%. Institutions hold 39.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with over 9.0 million shares valued at $124.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.1437 of the SFL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.05 million shares valued at $83.91 million to account for 4.8008 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC which holds 2.8 million shares representing 2.2265 and valued at over $38.91 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.6068 of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $28.08 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.