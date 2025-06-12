rts logo

Here are the top Institutional holders of SharkNinja Inc (SN) shares

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) is -8.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.50 and a high of $123.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SN stock was last observed hovering at around $89.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $89.56, the stock is -4.74% and 4.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.14% off its SMA200. SN registered 18.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.3624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $97.49715.

The stock witnessed a -9.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.85% over the week and 1.71% over the month.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) has around 3688 employees, a market worth around $12.57B and $5.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.36 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 7.86%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.03% and -27.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 14.51% this year

467.0 institutions hold shares in SharkNinja Inc (SN), with institutional investors hold 100.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.04M, and float is at 69.79M with Short Float at 5.71%. Institutions hold 50.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 6.99 million shares valued at $524.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.9939 of the SN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with 5.5 million shares valued at $413.12 million to account for 3.9298 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC which holds 3.16 million shares representing 2.2603 and valued at over $237.61 million, while WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 1.8119 of the shares totaling 2.53 million with a market value of $190.48 million.

SharkNinja Inc (SN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, Lopez-Baldrich Pedro J. (Officer) Proposed Sale 23,968 shares at an average price of $97.81 for $2.34 million. The insider now directly holds shares of SharkNinja Inc (SN).

