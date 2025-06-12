Here are the top Institutional holders of State Street Corp (STT) shares

State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) is -0.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.20 and a high of $103.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $99.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.85%.

Currently trading at $97.30, the stock is 0.03% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 4.91% off its SMA200. STT registered 30.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.4276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.7489.

The stock witnessed a 1.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.46%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 1.03% over the month.

State Street Corp (STT) has around 52626 employees, a market worth around $27.75B and $21.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.93 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 12.49%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.60% and -5.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.17%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.04% this year

1378.0 institutions hold shares in State Street Corp (STT), with institutional investors hold 92.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.68M, and float is at 283.49M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 91.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 37.43 million shares valued at $2.77 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.4544 of the STT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 24.74 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 8.2325 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 14.17 million shares representing 4.7144 and valued at over $1.05 billion, while DODGE & COX holds 4.2968 of the shares totaling 12.91 million with a market value of $955.69 million.

State Street Corp (STT) Insider Activity

State Street Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 ’25 that Horgan Kathryn M (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 11,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 ’25 and was made at $96.61 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the STT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 30 ’25, O HANLEY RONALD P (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 41,164 shares at an average price of $96.21 for $3.96 million. The insider now directly holds 111,492 shares of State Street Corp (STT).