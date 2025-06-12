Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -10.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.57 and a high of $30.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 4.32% and 19.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -8.88% off its SMA200. ARWR registered -29.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.0069 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.371525.

The stock witnessed a 19.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.15%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) has around 609 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $545.21M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.92% and -44.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year

350.0 institutions hold shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR), with institutional investors hold 88.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.06M, and float is at 115.20M with Short Float at 11.55%. Institutions hold 77.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.68 million shares valued at $407.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.6275 of the ARWR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.21 million shares valued at $317.44 million to account for 9.8343 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 8.89 million shares representing 7.157 and valued at over $231.02 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.4849 of the shares totaling 6.81 million with a market value of $177.05 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anzalone Christopher Richard, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Anzalone Christopher Richard sold 50,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 11 ’25 at a price of $11.49 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.92 million shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 ’25 that Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 ’25 and was made at $10.87 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.97 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09 ’25, Anzalone Christopher Richard (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,322 shares at an average price of $10.07 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 4,022,055 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR).