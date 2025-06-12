Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) is 42.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $6.04, the stock is 11.23% and 24.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 21.69% off its SMA200. ACB registered 6.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.8651 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.96345.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.27%, and is 8.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.90% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has around 1073 employees, a market worth around $331.48M and $233.51M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.32 and Fwd P/E is 30.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.62%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.53% and -16.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.49% this year

190.0 institutions hold shares in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB), with institutional investors hold 19.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.88M, and float is at 54.67M with Short Float at 9.39%. Institutions hold 19.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with over 1.42 million shares valued at $6.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.7621 of the ACB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 1.4 million shares valued at $6.49 million to account for 2.7396 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC which holds 1.31 million shares representing 2.5544 and valued at over $6.05 million, while PARALLAX VOLATILITY ADVISERS, L.P. holds 1.6637 of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $3.94 million.