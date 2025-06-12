Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY)

Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) is -30.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $6.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $2.85, the stock is 8.16% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 2.89% at the moment leaves the stock -30.10% off its SMA200. BRY registered -55.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5884 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0775.

The stock witnessed a -5.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.70%, and is 9.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.30% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Berry Corp (BRY) has around 1070 employees, a market worth around $221.15M and $675.71M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1140.00. Profit margin for the company is -5.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.07% and -59.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.71%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.35% this year

245.0 institutions hold shares in Berry Corp (BRY), with institutional investors hold 89.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.60M, and float is at 75.22M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 87.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.55 million shares valued at $42.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5195 of the BRY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with 6.34 million shares valued at $40.96 million to account for 8.2411 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 5.13 million shares representing 6.6689 and valued at over $33.15 million, while DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP holds 5.8846 of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $29.25 million.

Berry Corp (BRY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Araujo Fernando, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Araujo Fernando sold 33,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 ’24 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.