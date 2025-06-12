Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) is -12.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.04 and a high of $238.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIIB stock was last observed hovering at around $135.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43%.

Currently trading at $133.06, the stock is 2.83% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -13.47% off its SMA200. BIIB registered -40.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.8842 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.77756.

The stock witnessed a 6.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.09%, and is 0.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) has around 7605 employees, a market worth around $19.50B and $9.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.63. Profit margin for the company is 15.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.93% and -44.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.77%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.99% this year

1314.0 institutions hold shares in Biogen Inc (BIIB), with institutional investors hold 93.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.50M, and float is at 146.28M with Short Float at 2.59%. Institutions hold 92.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.6 million shares valued at $3.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4012 of the BIIB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 16.34 million shares valued at $3.79 billion to account for 11.2214 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 14.54 million shares representing 9.9852 and valued at over $3.37 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.8736 of the shares totaling 7.1 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

Biogen Inc (BIIB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singhal Priya, the company’s Head of Development. SEC filings show that Singhal Priya sold 3,806 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $126.25 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5427.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02 ’25, DORSA CAROLINE (Director) acquired 1,235 shares at an average price of $122.72 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 27,842 shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB).