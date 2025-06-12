rts logo

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.41 and a high of $78.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $70.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $69.27, the stock is -0.33% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. EQR registered 7.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.8328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.72375.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.43%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $26.32B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.03 and Fwd P/E is 51.33. Profit margin for the company is 33.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.33% this year

1072.0 institutions hold shares in Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), with institutional investors hold 95.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.84M, and float is at 376.95M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 95.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 55.87 million shares valued at $3.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7583 of the EQR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.42 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 10.1488 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 35.12 million shares representing 9.2762 and valued at over $2.44 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.2342 of the shares totaling 23.6 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carraway Catherine, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Carraway Catherine sold 1,007 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $70.55 per share for a total of $71044.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12746.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4 shares at an average price of $69.81 for $279.0. The insider now directly holds 14,112 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.