Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR)

Equity Residential Properties Trust (NYSE: EQR) is -3.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.41 and a high of $78.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQR stock was last observed hovering at around $70.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

Currently trading at $69.27, the stock is -0.33% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. EQR registered 7.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.8328 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.72375.

The stock witnessed a -2.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.43%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $26.32B and $2.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.03 and Fwd P/E is 51.33. Profit margin for the company is 33.24%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.60% and -11.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.18%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.33% this year

1072.0 institutions hold shares in Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR), with institutional investors hold 95.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 379.84M, and float is at 376.95M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 95.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 55.87 million shares valued at $3.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7583 of the EQR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 38.42 million shares valued at $2.66 billion to account for 10.1488 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 35.12 million shares representing 9.2762 and valued at over $2.44 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.2342 of the shares totaling 23.6 million with a market value of $1.64 billion.

Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carraway Catherine, the company’s EVP & CHRO. SEC filings show that Carraway Catherine sold 1,007 shares of the company’s common stock on May 01 ’25 at a price of $70.55 per share for a total of $71044.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12746.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17 ’25, Garechana Robert (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4 shares at an average price of $69.81 for $279.0. The insider now directly holds 14,112 shares of Equity Residential Properties Trust (EQR).