Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN)

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) is 168.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.75 and a high of $33.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRPN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $32.66, the stock is 11.72% and 40.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 125.56% off its SMA200. GRPN registered 130.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 152.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.1892 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.47975.

The stock witnessed a 25.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.62%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) has around 2079 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $486.66M in sales. Fwd P/E is 51.57. Profit margin for the company is -8.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 321.42% and -2.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.37%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 122.96% this year

170.0 institutions hold shares in Groupon Inc (GRPN), with institutional investors hold 95.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.81M, and float is at 21.25M with Short Float at 37.39%. Institutions hold 83.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE with over 10.18 million shares valued at $155.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.8202 of the GRPN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with 3.44 million shares valued at $52.57 million to account for 8.7135 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.1795 and valued at over $25.21 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.6858 of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $22.24 million.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Harinstein Jason, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Harinstein Jason bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 ’24 at a price of $10.61 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55658.0 shares.

Groupon Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 ’24 that Bass Robert J (Director) sold a total of 4,583 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 ’24 and was made at $11.35 per share for $52017.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the GRPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05 ’24, ROBERT BASS (Director) Proposed Sale 4,583 shares at an average price of $11.35 for $52021.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN).