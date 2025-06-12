Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HALO) is 12.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.01 and a high of $70.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HALO stock was last observed hovering at around $53.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $53.85, the stock is 0.65% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -4.10% off its SMA200. HALO registered 5.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.813 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.1498.

The stock witnessed a -19.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.56%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.99% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) has around 350 employees, a market worth around $6.64B and $1.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.52. Profit margin for the company is 44.76%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.18% and -23.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.39%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 26.57% this year

746.0 institutions hold shares in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO), with institutional investors hold 103.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 123.17M, and float is at 121.86M with Short Float at 8.66%. Institutions hold 102.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.62 million shares valued at $922.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.8613 of the HALO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 12.88 million shares valued at $674.47 million to account for 10.1336 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 5.81 million shares representing 4.5739 and valued at over $304.43 million, while SNYDER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P holds 3.1781 of the shares totaling 4.04 million with a market value of $211.53 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Henderson Jeffrey William, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Henderson Jeffrey William sold 4,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 ’25 at a price of $60.37 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28611.0 shares.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 ’25 that Henderson Jeffrey William (Director) sold a total of 503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 ’25 and was made at $64.05 per share for $32217.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33108.0 shares of the HALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Henderson Jeffrey William (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $58.69 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 33,611 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO).